New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NFE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.92.

NFE opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.68.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.33). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.57 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 175.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,037,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,149,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $426,000. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

