New Peoples Bankshares (OTCMKTS:NWPP) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.01

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWPP) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and traded as low as $1.75. New Peoples Bankshares shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

New Peoples Bankshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWPP)

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company for New Peoples Bank, Inc that provides banking and financial services to individuals, small to medium size businesses, and the professional community in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interest-bearing and noninterest bearing demand deposits, health savings, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

