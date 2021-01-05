New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NRZ has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.23.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in New Residential Investment by 1,083.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,718,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,295 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 295.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,802,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,175,000 after purchasing an additional 799,215 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,184,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,811,000 after purchasing an additional 664,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $4,538,000. 44.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

