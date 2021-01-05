NextCure Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NXTC)

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,052 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,610% compared to the average volume of 120 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in NextCure by 499.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of NextCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextCure during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextCure by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NextCure stock opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $299.78 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of -0.42. NextCure has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 51.73, a current ratio of 51.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). NextCure had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 65.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXTC. BidaskClub cut NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

