NextGen Healthcare, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of NextGen Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer forecasts that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

NXGN stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 113.19, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 114.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 1,986.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 19.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $144,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $84,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,908.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

