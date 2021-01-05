NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at CIBC

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports.

NFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$16.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) stock opened at C$22.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.63. NFI Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$9.12 and a 52-week high of C$33.94. The company has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.84.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$884.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$678.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.5804882 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.35%.

In related news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 137,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,379,158.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,017,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$123,133,376.40.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

