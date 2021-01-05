NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NGL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NGL Energy Partners from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $51,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the period. 46.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.56. 26,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,997. The firm has a market cap of $329.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. NGL Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

