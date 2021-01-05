NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $162.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NIKE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.85.

NYSE:NKE opened at $140.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.89, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.53. NIKE has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 506,170 shares of company stock valued at $69,978,311. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 33,543 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

