Niobium Coin Hits Market Cap of $403,321.92 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Niobium Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Bleutrade and YoBit. During the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $403,321.92 and $994.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00029971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00124474 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.71 or 0.00250526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00520270 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.34 or 0.00274233 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00018195 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.