nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) & Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Head-To-Head Analysis

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for nLIGHT and Ascent Solar Technologies

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nLIGHT 0 2 4 1 2.86 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

nLIGHT presently has a consensus target price of $26.60, suggesting a potential downside of 18.33%. Given nLIGHT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe nLIGHT is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.0% of nLIGHT shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of nLIGHT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

nLIGHT has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares nLIGHT and Ascent Solar Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nLIGHT $176.62 million 7.26 -$12.88 million ($0.24) -135.71 Ascent Solar Technologies $860,000.00 35.08 -$16.04 million N/A N/A

nLIGHT has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares nLIGHT and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nLIGHT -13.57% -9.52% -7.53% Ascent Solar Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

nLIGHT beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells photovoltaic (PV) integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. It offers outdoor solar chargers, such as XD-12 and XD-48 for the individual soldier and platoon power needs; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules. The company markets and sells its products through distributors, value added resellers, and e-commerce companies. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

