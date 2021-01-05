NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives $26.68 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.68.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,236. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.39. NMI has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.74.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $107.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.02 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that NMI will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other NMI news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 3,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $90,273.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $805,449.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 636,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,000,571.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,779 shares of company stock worth $4,467,504 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,040,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,316,000 after purchasing an additional 451,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,225,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,100,000 after buying an additional 489,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,884,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,342,000 after buying an additional 61,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,130,000 after buying an additional 1,137,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in NMI by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

