NOIA Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.90 Million (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the U.S. dollar. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NOIA Network token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00045153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00039551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.00 or 0.00353835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00024742 BTC.

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 tokens. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia.

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.