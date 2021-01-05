Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €3.68 ($4.33).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOKIA. UBS Group set a €4.10 ($4.82) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a twelve month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

