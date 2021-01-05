Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives $26.80 Average PT from Analysts

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.

NOMD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NOMD opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.06.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $576.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 166.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.7% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 308.5% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

