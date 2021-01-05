North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Shares of NOA opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $70.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.84 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. Analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 24,395 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 372,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 110.6% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 517,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 271,588 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in North American Construction Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

