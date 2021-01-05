North American Nickel Inc. (NAN.V) (CVE:NAN) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

North American Nickel Inc. (NAN.V) (CVE:NAN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.15. North American Nickel Inc. (NAN.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,300 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$15.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15.

About North American Nickel Inc. (NAN.V) (CVE:NAN)

North American Nickel Inc operates as a mineral exploration and resource development company. It engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Greenland, Canada, and the United States. The company's principal asset is the Maniitsoq nickel-copper-cobalt-precious metal sulphide project covering an area of 3,048 square kilometers located in southwestern Greenland.

