Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) Trading 12.4% Higher

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) traded up 12.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.50. 1,476,409 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,168,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) from C$1.70 to C$1.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$269.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NDM)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

