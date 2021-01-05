Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Trading 6.3% Higher

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)’s share price traded up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.44. 1,850,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 1,298,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOG shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.73 million.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,811,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,398,500.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,530,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,196,000 after buying an additional 20,575,114 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7,658.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,165,088 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 3,124,294 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

About Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

