Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised Northwest Pipe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $36.70.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $77.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,406,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 328.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 83,851 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 519.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

