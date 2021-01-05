Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) Trading 8.8% Higher

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU)’s stock price traded up 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.24. 398,828 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 606,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

The company has a market cap of C$336.60 million and a PE ratio of -34.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.38.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Desaulniers sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total value of C$141,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,281,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$903,633.75.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

