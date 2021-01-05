NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Trading Up 7.4%

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) shot up 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.79. 2,811,045 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 2,121,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 649.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $40,000.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.

