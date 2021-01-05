Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) vs. KE (NYSE:BEKE) Head to Head Review

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) and KE (NYSE:BEKE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Novation Companies alerts:

1.2% of KE shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Novation Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Novation Companies and KE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novation Companies $63.47 million 0.07 -$10.23 million N/A N/A KE $6.51 billion 7.35 -$309.06 million N/A N/A

Novation Companies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KE.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Novation Companies and KE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novation Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A KE 1 4 2 0 2.14

KE has a consensus price target of $40.17, suggesting a potential downside of 30.16%. Given KE’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KE is more favorable than Novation Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Novation Companies and KE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novation Companies -16.63% N/A -31.81% KE N/A N/A N/A

Summary

KE beats Novation Companies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novation Companies

Novation Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc., provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in Georgia. It also provides its services to hospitals, schools, crisis units, clinics, doctor's offices, prisons, and various privately owned businesses. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc. in May 2012. Novation Companies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc. operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services. It also owns and operates Lianjia, a real estate brokerage branded store. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Novation Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novation Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.