Nucleus Vision Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $6.05 million and $122,858.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded up 46.8% against the US dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Binance, Bittrex and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00045089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00039654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.47 or 0.00355781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00024749 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,101,169,080 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision.

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BITBOX, Koinex, Ethfinex, Zebpay, Bitbns, WazirX, Bittrex, Binance, Upbit, Huobi, Bitrue and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

