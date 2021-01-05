Nuggets Trading 16.9% Lower This Week (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Nuggets has a market cap of $571,966.04 and approximately $640.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00028997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00121588 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.54 or 0.00215342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.16 or 0.00498248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00049782 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00259449 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017792 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

