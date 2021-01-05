NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.11 and last traded at $57.88. Approximately 835,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,091,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.87.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -263.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.70 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NuVasive by 47.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,402,000 after purchasing an additional 361,346 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,761 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter valued at $25,956,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter valued at $25,378,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 4.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 453,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after acquiring an additional 20,794 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

