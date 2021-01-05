Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NUW)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NUW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.42. 19,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,527. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $17.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

