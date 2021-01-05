Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCB)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NCB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.43. 4,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,580. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of California. The fund primarily invests its assets in municipal securities.

