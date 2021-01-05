Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Plans $0.06 Dividend

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NEV stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,618. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $16.77.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

