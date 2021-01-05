Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,997. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $22.93.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

