Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE JMM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.14. 2,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,417. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.16.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

