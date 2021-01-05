Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NPN)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE NPN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42. Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and Pennsylvania income taxes.

