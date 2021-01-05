Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0595 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NAD traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.25. 374,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,788. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $15.38.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

