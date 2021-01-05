Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 37,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,940. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18.

Get Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.