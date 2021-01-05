NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.84

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.84 and last traded at $80.40, with a volume of 512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.53.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital upped their target price on NV5 Global from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.43. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $169.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 16,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,186,748.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 158,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,416.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $2,126,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 158,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,210,026.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in NV5 Global by 495.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 5.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 36.7% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

