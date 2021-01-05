NWF Group plc (NWF.L) (LON:NWF) Insider David Stewart Downie Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

NWF Group plc (NWF.L) (LON:NWF) insider David Stewart Downie bought 10,000 shares of NWF Group plc (NWF.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £19,800 ($25,868.83).

David Stewart Downie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NWF Group plc (NWF.L) alerts:

On Monday, December 14th, David Stewart Downie sold 10,000 shares of NWF Group plc (NWF.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69), for a total value of £20,600 ($26,914.03).

NWF stock opened at GBX 187.50 ($2.45) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £91.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.91. NWF Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 113 ($1.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 218 ($2.85). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 200.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 197.09.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group plc (NWF.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

NWF Group plc (NWF.L) Company Profile

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group plc (NWF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group plc (NWF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.