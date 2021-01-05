NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will post sales of $2.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.45 billion. NXP Semiconductors posted sales of $2.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year sales of $8.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.56 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $9.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. AlphaValue raised shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.82. 63,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,812. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $167.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.74, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,680,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,208,283,000 after purchasing an additional 70,791 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 101.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090,780 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $694,593,000 after buying an additional 3,070,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 495.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $691,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $514,255,000 after acquiring an additional 248,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,288,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $375,015,000 after acquiring an additional 137,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

