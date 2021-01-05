Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.66

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 37617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.84 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.52 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. Research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 173,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $966,238.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,489,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,013,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 15,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $89,168.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,360,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,620,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 843,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,469 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth $134,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 51.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 118.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares during the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

