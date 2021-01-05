Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,829.80 ($23.91).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OCDO shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) from GBX 2,430 ($31.75) to GBX 2,530 ($33.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) alerts:

LON:OCDO opened at GBX 2,384 ($31.15) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,243.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,305.18. The company has a market capitalization of £17.85 billion and a PE ratio of -139.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14. Ocado Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 994.01 ($12.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07).

Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.