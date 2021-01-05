Odyssey (OCN) Hits Market Cap of $1.71 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. Odyssey has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $254,501.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00028820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00122651 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00257566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.78 or 0.00496418 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00049787 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00260516 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017729 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top.

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

