OKB (OKB) Market Cap Achieves $441.64 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. OKB has a market cap of $441.64 million and $211.24 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB token can currently be purchased for $7.36 or 0.00021716 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx and Coinall. In the last week, OKB has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00042790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00037552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.29 or 0.00343092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00025127 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB's total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

