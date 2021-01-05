Omeros’ (OMER) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $31.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

OMER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Omeros from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $14.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $895.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the third quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 39.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the third quarter worth $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the third quarter worth $105,000. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

