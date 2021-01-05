Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.78.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 55,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 74,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $60.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

