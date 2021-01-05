Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncorus Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients. The company’s product candidate includes ONCR-177, which is in clinical stage. Oncorus Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ONCR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oncorus in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oncorus in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Oncorus in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ONCR opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.76. Oncorus has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($11.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($10.47).

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform that it is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various cancers.

