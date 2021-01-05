OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Receives $29.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 433,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $9,198,161.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,297,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,150,717.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in OneSpan by 52.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in OneSpan during the third quarter worth $107,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in OneSpan by 37.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in OneSpan during the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in OneSpan during the third quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneSpan stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 221,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,465. OneSpan has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $906.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). OneSpan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $51.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. OneSpan’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneSpan will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

