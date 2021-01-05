Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ontrak, Inc. is an AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company. The company’s Predict-Recommend-Engage(TM) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways. Ontrak, Inc., formerly known as Catasys Inc., is based in United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OTRK. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ontrak from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ontrak currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

OTRK stock opened at $64.36 on Tuesday. Ontrak has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.46.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter worth approximately $51,699,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter worth approximately $35,879,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 112.8% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 417,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 221,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter worth approximately $8,597,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter worth approximately $7,500,000. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

