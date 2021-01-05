OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $50.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. OptimizeRx traded as high as $34.54 and last traded at $34.54, with a volume of 278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,705.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 562.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $520.66 million, a PE ratio of -70.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.42.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

