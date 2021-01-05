Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Receives $19.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OPCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the third quarter worth about $2,711,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 328,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 54,026 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 561,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 230,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.55. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $781.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.53 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 331.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

