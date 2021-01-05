Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the enterprise software provider on Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th.

Oracle has increased its dividend by 51.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Oracle has a dividend payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Oracle to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $63.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.99. Oracle has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $66.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.34.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

