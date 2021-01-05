Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orange presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of ORAN opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Orange has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Orange by 47.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Orange by 28.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Orange in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orange in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

