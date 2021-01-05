OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGY)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.10 and last traded at $20.10. 351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

Separately, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised OSRAM Licht from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45.

About OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGY)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

